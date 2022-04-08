Bob Odenkirk will return as Jimmy ‘Saul Goodman’ McGill for the prequel series' final season later this month, but it remains to be seen whether Cranston or Paul will reprise the roles of Walter White or Jesse Pinkman in a cameo appearance.

The co-creators of Better Call Saul have said it "would be a damn shame" if Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul didn't appear in the show's final season.

Strictly speaking, Better Call Saul takes place before the events of Breaking Bad, but the shows also flashes forward to a post-Breaking Bad world, and co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould hinted to Variety that we might see Walt and Jesse return as the two show's timelines "start crossing over".

Gilligan said: “It would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] appearing, would it not?” He later added: “You heard it here first!”

Gould said: “If it’s ever going to happen, this is when these two shows start crossing over." He later teased: “These two worlds crossover in a way that you haven’t seen before, that’s for sure.”

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul Courtesy of Netflix

Gould previously told The Hollywood Reporter: "I think by the time you finish watching Better Call Saul, you’re going to see Breaking Bad in a very different light.

Advertisement

"I think we’re going to learn things about the characters in Breaking Bad that we didn’t know. We’re going to learn things about the events of Breaking Bad that we didn’t know. We’re going to learn things about the fates of a lot of these characters that may surprise people or certainly throw them into a different light."