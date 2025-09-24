Matt Nix has been appointed as showrunner and executive producer for the series, with the original show's creators Michael Berk, Greg Bonann and Doug Schwartz also acting as executive producers, along with Dante Di Loreto.

Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network, said in a statement: "In its first run, Baywatch defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status. Now, with our partners at Fremantle, this television juggernaut is set for a modern-day comeback.

"Together, Fox and Fremantle, along with Matt Nix and original co-creator Greg Bonann, will bring the California dream to a whole new generation of fans with fresh stories, rising stars and all the spectacle that make the Baywatch franchise a global sensation."

Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass in the 2017 Baywatch film. Paramount Pictures

Meanwhile, Christian Vesper, CEO of global drama for Fremantle, said: "Baywatch has always been a treasured asset in Fremantle’s portfolio and remains one of the most iconic series in television history globally. We have found the perfect partners in Fox to help us maintain this legacy.

"With Matt Nix at the helm, we are in great hands, as he excels at telling engaging and entertaining stories. Our goal is to reconnect with existing fans while also introducing a new generation to the world of these famous lifeguards."

No cast members are currently believed to be attached to the project, which has reportedly been in some form of development since 2018.

The original series of Baywatch ran for 11 seasons followed by a TV reunion movie, and centred on a team of lifeguards.

It starred the likes of David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Alexandra Paul, Gregory Alan Williams, Jeremy Jackson, Billy Warlock, Erika Eleniak and Yasmine Bleeth.

A film reboot was previously released in 2017, starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

Baywatch will air on Fox in 2026.

