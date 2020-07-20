Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking exclusively to Radio Times, he said, "I did and I must get back to doing that [inserting bath scenes]. Did I put one into A Suitable Boy? Not quite, no.

“I think there are probably some bath scenes in Rabbit [his next big series is a 12-part adaptation of John Updike’s five-book series chronicling American life]."

Andrew Davies (far right) with cast and crew on A Suitable Boy BBC Pictures

Seth's novel is well over 1,000-pages long, but Davies said that the book was in many ways "easy" to adapt, given its ready-made dialogue and compelling characters.

"A Suitable Boy was very easy in those terms. I didn’t have to work hard on the characters. There they were, and they were lovely. I didn’t have to work hard on the dialogue – it was so beautiful.”

An all-Indian cast was hired to portray Seth's characters, including Bollywood legend Tabu as the enigmatic courtesan Saeeda Bai.

However, the BBC has since faced some criticism for hiring Davies, a white Welshman, to adapt the classic Indian tome over an Indian screenwriter.

A Suitable Boy begins BBC One on Sunday, 26th July at 9pm for UK and Irish viewers, and will be available on Netflix internationally.

