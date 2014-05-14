Amanda Abbington lives with Fargo star Martin Freeman but still avoids pesky spoilers
Actress admits she steers clear of Twitter to make sure she doesn’t find out what’s going on in the Channel 4 drama
Fargo star Martin Freeman must be ruddy good at keeping a secret, as he’s clearly not dished on how the series plays out to his partner Amanda Abbington. In fact, she’s having to keep away from Twitter to avoid spoilers about his latest TV show.
The actress tweeted:
That’s dedication right there. She could simply ask Freeman. Be ahead of the game, chuckle as we have to wait a week between each episode to see what he, as troubled insurance salesman Lester Nygaard, gets up to next.
Given Freeman’s the star of this remake of the Coen brothers’ Oscar-winning 1996 film, Abbington could probably get a copy of the whole series on DVD. Binge on the whole thing in one Fargo-filled weekend.
But no. she's enjoying the ten-part crime-filled comedy drama how it is supposed to be enjoyed. Bit by bit. Drinking in the Minnesota action. Her man’s hard-earned American accent.
More like this
No wonder these two are so good at keeping Sherlock news to themselves.
Fargo continues this Sunday at 9:00pm on Channel 4