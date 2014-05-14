That’s dedication right there. She could simply ask Freeman. Be ahead of the game, chuckle as we have to wait a week between each episode to see what he, as troubled insurance salesman Lester Nygaard, gets up to next.

Given Freeman’s the star of this remake of the Coen brothers’ Oscar-winning 1996 film, Abbington could probably get a copy of the whole series on DVD. Binge on the whole thing in one Fargo-filled weekend.

But no. she's enjoying the ten-part crime-filled comedy drama how it is supposed to be enjoyed. Bit by bit. Drinking in the Minnesota action. Her man’s hard-earned American accent.

No wonder these two are so good at keeping Sherlock news to themselves.

Fargo continues this Sunday at 9:00pm on Channel 4

