Alex Rider TV series debuts exciting new trailer and first-look pictures
Vicky McClure, Game of Thrones' Stephen Dillane and Otto Farrant star in the upcoming adaptation
Fans of Anthony Horowitz's bestselling novels about teen spy Alex Rider can now see their favourite characters come to life, in a brand new trailer and first-look images from the upcoming TV adaptation.
Based on Point Blanc, the second book in Anthony Horowitz’s series of novels, the series follows the average teen-turned-spy, who discovers that his distant uncle and guardian has secretly been training him up for a life of espionage, teaching him skills he didn't even know he had...
- Everything you need to know about the Alex Rider TV series
- Alex Rider TV series is darker than 2006’s Stormbreaker movie, says Anthony Horowitz
The first-look images feature rising star Otto Farrant (Mrs Wilson, Marcella, War & Peace) as titular hero Alex Rider, alongside Brenock O’Connor (Game of Thrones) as his jovial (and colourfully dressed) best friend Tom.
We also see Vicky McClure (Line of Duty) as Mrs Jones (see main image), who attempts to keep Alex safe from harm while working for Alan Blunt (played by Game of Thrones' Stephen Dillane ), head of secret MI6 offshoot The Department.
Horowitz previously teased that the TV series would be "quite adult" and darker than the film version Stormbreaker, starring Alex Pettyfer.
More like this
"I think people are going to be surprised how adult it is. I don’t like the phrase ‘family drama’ because I’m not sure it exists anymore – do families really sit down at 7pm and watch television together? But in the broader sense of, can parents enjoy this programme as much as children? I very much hope so," he told RadioTimes.com.
“When I conceived of Alex Rider, I always described them as ‘adult books for kids’ – I think that’s part of their success. They didn’t feel when like children’s books when I wrote them.”