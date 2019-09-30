The first-look images feature rising star Otto Farrant (Mrs Wilson, Marcella, War & Peace) as titular hero Alex Rider, alongside Brenock O’Connor (Game of Thrones) as his jovial (and colourfully dressed) best friend Tom.

We also see Vicky McClure (Line of Duty) as Mrs Jones (see main image), who attempts to keep Alex safe from harm while working for Alan Blunt (played by Game of Thrones' Stephen Dillane ), head of secret MI6 offshoot The Department.

Horowitz previously teased that the TV series would be "quite adult" and darker than the film version Stormbreaker, starring Alex Pettyfer.

"I think people are going to be surprised how adult it is. I don’t like the phrase ‘family drama’ because I’m not sure it exists anymore – do families really sit down at 7pm and watch television together? But in the broader sense of, can parents enjoy this programme as much as children? I very much hope so," he told RadioTimes.com.

“When I conceived of Alex Rider, I always described them as ‘adult books for kids’ – I think that’s part of their success. They didn’t feel when like children’s books when I wrote them.”