There's a Miss Marple film starring Margaret Rutherford (AKA the one we all agree is nothing like Miss Marple)

There's Death on the Nile starring Peter Ustinov (AKA the one where the brilliant Angela Lansbury acts drunk the whole time)

And, of course, BBC1's brand-new two-part The Witness for the Prosecution (AKA the one we all hope will be as good as the one with Marlene Dietrich).

More like this

So, for all you amateur sleuths, here's the full timetable of murder and mayhem:

Saturday 17 December

The Agatha Christie Hour - 7.10am, Drama

Miss Marple: double bill with Joan Hickson. Murder at the Vicarage/Sleeping Murder. From 11.00am, Drama

Agatha Christie: a Life in Pictures - 3.00pm, Drama

Agatha Christie's Poirot - 3.20pm, 12.50am, ITV Encore

Film: Ten Little Indians - 5.00pm, Drama

Film: Murder Most Foul - 7.00pm, Drama

Sunday 18 December

Agatha Christie's Marple - 11.45am/5.55pm, ITV3

Miss Marple - 11.00am, Drama

Film: Ten Little Indians - 3.00pm, Drama

Agatha Christie's Poirot - 4.50pm/6.55pm, ITV Encore

Film: Murder Most Foul 5.00pm, Drama

Miss Marple - Nemesis - 7.00pm, Drama

Monday 19 December

Agatha Christie's Marple - 1.55pm/7.00pm, ITV3

Agatha Christie's Poirot - Death on the Nile - 6.50pm, ITV Encore

Tuesday 20 December

Agatha Christie's Marple - 8.30am/2.10pm/7.00pm, ITV3

Agatha Christie's Poirot - 12 noon/6.55pm, ITV Encore

Wednesday 21 December

Agatha Christie's Poirot - 12.05pm, ITV Encore

Agatha Christie's Poirot - After the Funeral - 6.55pm, ITV Encore

Agatha Christie's Marple - 2.00pm/7.00pm - ITV3

Thursday 22 December

Agatha Christie's Poirot - 11.55am, ITV Encore

Agatha Christie's Poirot - 4.35pm, ITV Encore

Agatha Christie's Poirot - Wasp's Nest - 6.50pm, ITV Encore

Agatha Christie's Poirot - Cards on the Table - 8.00pm, ITV Encore

Agatha Christie's Marple - 1.55pm/7.00pm

Friday 23 December

Agatha Christie's Poirot - 8.05am/12.05pm, ITV Encore

Agatha Christie's Poirot - Taken at the Flood - 6.55pm, ITV Encore

Agatha Christie's Marple - 10.35am, ITV3

Agatha Christie's Marple - By the Pricking of My Thumbs - 7.00pm, ITV3

Christmas Eve

Agatha Christie's Poirot - Murder on the Orient Express - 9.00pm, ITV Encore

Miss Marple - a whole day of Joan Hickson-starring episodes, 7.00am until 3.00am, Alibi

Christmas Day

Agatha Christie's Poirot - Hercule Poirot's Christmas - 6.45pm, ITV Encore

Boxing Day

Agatha Christie's Poirot - triple bill - 1.25pm, ITV Encore

Agatha Christie's Marple - 2.00pm, ITV3

Agatha Christie's Poirot - Mrs McGinty's Dead - 6.55pm, ITV Encore

Agatha Christie's Marple - The Sittaford Mystery - 7.00pm, ITV3

The Witness for the Prosecution - 9.00pm, BBC1

Tuesday 27 December

Agatha Christie's Poirot - 8.05am/12.20pm/4.45pm/2.05am, ITV Encore

Film: Death on the Nile - 9.15am, ITV3

Agatha Christie's Poirot - Cat Among the Pigeons - 7.00pm, ITV Encore

Agatha Christie's Marple - 2.05am, ITV3

The Witness for the Prosecution - 9.00pm, BBC1

Wednesday 28 December

Agatha Christie's Poirot - 8.05am/12.15pm/4,45pm/1.00am, ITV Encore

Agatha Christie's Sparking Cyanide - 10.10am/1.00am, ITV3

Agatha Christie's Marple - 2.05pm, ITV3

Agatha Christie's Poirot - The Clocks - 7.00pm, ITV3

Film: Agatha - 2.45am, ITV3

Thursday 29 December

Agatha Christie's Marple - 7.55am, ITV3

Film: Agatha - 12.05pm, ITV3

Agatha Christie's Marple - 2.05pm, ITV3

Agatha Christie's Poirot - 8.00am/12.30pm/4.45pm, ITV Encore

Agatha Christie's Poirot - Three Act Tragedy - 7.00pm, ITV Encore

Friday 30 December

Agatha Christie's Marple - double bill - 10.10am - ITV3

Agatha Christie's Poirot - 8.00am, 12.20pm, 4.45pm - ITV Encore

Advertisement

Agatha Christie's Poirot - Halloween Party - 7.00pm - ITV Encore