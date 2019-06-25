But then, just when it seemed the danger had passed, Missy died.

This was a major shock for Missy's friends and family, as well as for viewers at home. It seems Missy's injuries were far more serious than anyone had thought, blurring her vision and making her drowsy and killing her in her sleep.

"It’s very sad and traumatising for the characters as well as fans!" Poppy said, reflecting on Missy Booth's untimely death. "It’s always sad saying goodbye to a character you’ve played but they always stay in your heart, so Missy is alive forever within me. I adored playing her.

More like this

"Such a rich character, fun, emotional, witty, sassy, strong, loving and lovable."

"It was hard having to film those scenes because Poppy really was leaving the show," Amy-Leigh revealed. "It felt a little close to the bone because it really was the end of Missy and Nas! Therefore, there was a lot of truth within what we were producing as we knew how much we really were going to miss each other.

"Friendship is the most important thing to Nas, which is something I can strongly relate too."

The episode comes to a poignant end, taking us back to that sofa on the skip where the two girls have spent so many important hours.

"The most emotional scene I think for me was the last time Amy and I filmed on the skip, when Missy is in Nas’ imagination," Poppy said. "We’d come full circle and it is iconic of their friendship so it has so much meaning. Everything happened up there, laughs, confessions, tears, gossip...!"

The actress added: "Ackley Bridge has meant a great deal. I’ve worked with exceptionally lovely, talented people, in beautiful Yorkshire, playing a character that was a joy to perform every day.

"The show has touched the hearts of audiences and I feel very lucky and proud to have been a part of it."

Advertisement

Ackley Bridge continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4