The show boasts a star-studded cast, with Doctor Who's Eccleston, Capaldi, and Whittaker joined by the likes of Juliet Stevenson (Professor T) and Naomie Harris (No Time to Die) in season 1, while stars including Anne-Marie Duff (Suspect), Olivia Colman (Broadchurch) and Sheridan Smith (Cleaning Up) appear in the second season.

Accused was written and created by Jimmy McGovern, who has since gone on to bring viewers other hard-hitting dramas including BBC prison drama Time and child abuse drama Unforgivable.

Peter Capaldi. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Although the series aired on the BBC over a decade ago, the drama has now found a new home on Netflix in the UK, with both seasons having been released on the platform on Wednesday 10th September.

Accused proved to be a huge hit with critics and audiences alike, and went on to win the award for Best Drama Series at the 2011 International Emmy Awards, and two awards at the Royal Television Society Awards in 2013.

Following its popularity, the series was subsequently remade for an American audience in 2023 by Fox, with big names including Suits actor Patrick J Adams, How I Met Your Mother's Cobie Smulders, Community star Ken Jeong, comedian Whitney Cummings and The OC star Rachel Bilson appearing across the two seasons.

Accused seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

