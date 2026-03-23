❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
I'm Vicky Pattison and this is why we need to stop saying 'geriatric pregnancy' and make egg freezing more affordable
The reality star says it’s misogynistic to judge women who choose to have children later in life.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 23 March 2026 at 5:01 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad