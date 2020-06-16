Here's everything you need to know about the new programme.

When is Murder in the Car Park on?

There are three episodes of Channel 4's Murder in the Car Park, the first of which aired on 15th June. If you want to see all three episodes now they're all on All4.

What is Murder in the Car Park about?

On 10th March 1987, Daniel Morgan was murdered in the car park of South London pub, The Golden Lion.

He had set up a detective agency three years before with Jonathan Rees, and it is thought that his profession was the reason for his death.

The murderer used an axe in a brutal attack, for which there were no witnesses and nobody was convicted - the crime has remained unsolved for 33 years and has prompted suggestions of phone hacking and police corruption, as Morgan was apparently on the verge of exposing a serious crime. Many just can't understand how nobody has been arrested after an intensive and expensive investigation.

The Channel 4 documentary looks into the mysterious true story surrounding the death of Daniel Morgan.

Daniel Morgan (Channel 4)

Does Murder in the Car Park feature new evidence?

The makers of this documentary spent four years putting their three-part programme together. It's an in-depth look at the case, featuring new interviews, archive footage and dramatic reconstructions as it re-examines the murder and asking difficult questions about why nobody has been brought to justice.

Ahead of the results of an Independent Inquiry, we will hear the accounts of Daniel Morgan's business partner Jonathan Rees, ex-Metropolitan police detective Sid Fillery and Rees' former brother-in-law Glenn Vian, as well as Daniel’s brother Alastair Morgan, who continues to fight for the truth and explains the burden suffered by his family.

Reconstruction (Channel 4)

When is Murder in the Car Park on TV?

The three-part series begins on Channel 4 on Monday 15th June at 9pm. Actor Matthew Batte stars as Daniel Morgan in the dramatic reconstructions.

Murder in the Car Park airs on Channel 4 on Monday 15th June at 9pm.