Jonathan Rees is one of the four men who was charged with Morgan's murder in 2008, before later being cleared when the case collapsed.

So what happened to him? And where is he now?

Who is Jonathan Rees?

Jonathan Rees is private investigator, known for finding out information on people in the public eye.

He was born in September 1954 in Doncaster, and joined the Merchant Navy before becoming an investigator.

In 1984, Rees set up detective agency, Southern Investigations, in Thornton Heath, Surrey, with his business partner Daniel Morgan.

What happened to Jonathan Rees?

On 10th March 1987, Private Investigator Daniel Morgan was brutally murdered with an axe in the car park of south London pub, The Golden Lion. There were no witnesses.

In April 1987, Rees was arrested on suspicion of the murder but was released without charge.

He was one of the first suspects for Daniel's murder, as he was the last person to have seen him before the attack and the police learned the pair had a recent argument.

In the documentary, staff members of the two claimed there was "tension" between them and Daniel's brother Alastair believed there was "animosity" between them.

Between Morgan's death in 1987 and 2008, five police inquiries were conducted, at a cost of £140 million to date.

Rees was later charged with Morgan’s murder in 2008, alongside brothers Glenn Vian and Garry Vian, as well as a fourth man, builder James Cook.

However the case collapsed three years later and all four men were acquitted.

Where is Jonathan Rees now?

Along with the Vian brothers and Cook, Rees tried to sue the Metropolitan Police for damages.

Although their case was thrown out of court, they were eventually successful at the Court of Appeal in 2018, winning damages of more than £400,000 in total. Rees took £155,000.

In the new documentary, Rees will give his account of events for the first time ever, along with ex-Metropolitan police detective Sid Fillery and Rees' former brother-in-law Glenn Vian. These three men who have found themselves under investigation for over three decades will share their stories from the time of the murder, and in the years following, as police investigations unravelled again and again.

