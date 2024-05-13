"The rise to fame of a charismatic chef known as the 'King of Cachopo' becomes his downfall when his girlfriend's dismembered body is found," the synopsis reads.

The investigative three-part series is available to stream on Netflix now.

Here's what you need to know about Román's whereabouts now, and his conviction.

What happened to Heidi Paz? Crimes explained

In November 2018, Román was arrested for the murder of his then girlfriend, 25-year-old Heidi Paz.

The pair met in April of the same year and had swiftly began dating after meeting one another. In the months that followed, Paz left Román a note, telling him that she was leaving him.

A couple of months after, in August, Paz had tried to contact him before going to the house they shared, which was the last time she was seen alive. It was reported at the time that Paz was killed and her body was dismembered and left it in a suitcase.

Soon after, Román fled to Madrid and began working under a pseudonym, but was soon found and arrested by police after a three month manhunt.

Román pleaded not guilty to Paz's murder and dismemberment, however was later found guilty.

Where is César Román now?

César Román. Netflix

In June 2021, the former chef was found guilty of the murder of Paz and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to reports from Today, Román remains incarcerated at the Alcalá Meco Prison in Spain.

In April 2024, El Heraldo reported that Román wrote a letter confessing to his crimes.

In a letter from Román to Spanish media outlet Telecinco, the former chef wrote (translated from Spanish): "I communicate to the Provincial Court of Madrid my recognition of the crime committed, my regret and in which I apologise to the victim's family."

In the letter, he apologies to Paz's family, and it was after "a deep and intimate reflection" that he chose to express his "recognition of the crime committed and for which I was convicted, wanting to make clear my total and sincere regret of it".

Cooking up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román is available to stream on Netflix now.

