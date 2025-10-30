Netflix is widening its true crime catalogue with a brand new documentary centred on the life and crimes of Aileen Wuornos.

From 1989 to 1990, Wuornos robbed, shot and killed several men across Florida.

She received six death sentences for her crimes, and was executed in 2002 after spending over 10 years on death row.

The new documentary, Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers, re-examines Wuornos's life and crimes, featuring audio interviews with those who knew her best along with prison interviews with Wuornos herself.

One major figure in Wuornos's life was Tyria Moore, who has been immortalised across popular culture, most notably by Christina Ricci, who played a fictionalised version of Moore in the 2003 movie Monster.

Read on to learn more about Aileen Wuornos and Tyria Moore's relationship.

How did Aileen Wuornos meet Tyria Moore?

Aileen Wuornos, then 30 years old, met 24-year-old Tyria Moore at a bar in Daytona Beach called Zodiac.

The pair then moved into together, with Wuornos providing for them while working as a prostitute.

During her trial, Aileen said of Moore: "It was love beyond imaginable. Earthly words cannot describe how I felt about Tyria."

Did Aileen Wuornos's girlfriend Tyria Moore help the police?

In 1991, Wuornos was arrested in Volusia Country and the next day, police were able to locate Moore.

Moore then called Wuornos, under police guidance, allegedly asking for help to clear her name.

Days later, Wuornos confessed to the murders, claiming the men had attempted to rape her and she kill them in self-defence.

Where is Aileen Wuornos's girlfriend Tyria Moore now?

As of 2025, Tyria Moore is reportedly still alive and leads a private life in Pennsylvania in the United States.

Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers is available to watch on Netflix now.

