The Traitors UK star Harry Clark is set to front a new "audacious" documentary about the Pope.

Ad

The 60-minute BBC Two instalment, which currently has the working title Harry Clark Goes to Rome, will see the TV personality head to Rome and Vatican City for a "compelling" exploration of faith in the modern world.

Clark said: "Faith has shaped who I am from a young age, so being able to travel to Rome with the BBC is something I never imagined possible. This feels like a once-in-a-lifetime journey, and I’m excited to share this news and every step of my epic adventure. I’m praying that it may even lead to meeting Pope Leo."

The documentary will explore themes of "belief, identity and what it truly means to be a 'good' Catholic today", featuring appearances from Clark's girlfriend Anna, his family and friends and his mum Georgia, who will accompany him to Rome.

But at the centre of the story will be one "audacious" goal, the official synopsis has teased: Harry’s "determined and often comic" attempt to meet the Pope.

"Following in the footsteps of ancient pilgrims, Harry visits Rome's sacred sites – testing his honesty at the legendary Mouth of Truth and undertaking a private confession," the synopsis continues.

"As the journey reaches its climax, Harry is granted a meeting with a Cardinal from the Pope’s inner circle and a member of the conclave itself. Could this be his chance? Can Harry defy the odds and achieve what feels like a one-in-a-million moment?"

Harry Clark in Harry Clark Goes to Rome. BBC Two

Clark rose to fame after winning The Traitors 2024 in spectacular fashion, deceiving his fellow contestants before taking the grand prize for himself, and also appeared in last year’s Pilgrimage: The Road to the Alps.

Daisy Scalchi, BBC’s Head of Religion and Ethics for television, said: "Harry brings a fresh, funny and very personal perspective to the conversation about faith. Audiences are in for some hilarious moments and jaw-dropping surprises along the way."

Karen Emsley, Executive Producer at CTVC, added: "This film captures an incredibly personal and powerful journey – not just to Rome, but deep into faith, family and identity. Harry’s warmth, honesty and remarkable determination mean you find yourself rooting for him right to the very end."

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.