Snoop Dogg first showed off his narrating skills on Jimmy Kimmel last year with a segment called Plizzanet Earth, after which viewer Kelly Ooton decided this needed to be a real show and set up a petition.

And you'll be relieved to know that the rapper is backing his fans' call for his appointment on the BBC nature series. He's keen and ready to step up at any point...

Here's a taste of the rapper's presenting style. It's certainly got something "different" about it, even if he hasn't quite got the extensive, award-winning knowledge of the natural world that Attenborough has.