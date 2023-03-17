From Totally Under Control director Suzanne Hillinger, Money Shot: The Pornhub Story explores the history of the explicit-video platform and goes into the moral contradictions involved in user-uploaded pornography.

Netflix is looking into the world of one of the world's biggest porn websites in its new docu-film, Money Shot: The Pornhub Story.

As well as this, viewers will get to hear from some of those who worked with Pornhub and how the website impacted them.

Read on for all the key figures who feature in the Netflix documentary.

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story key figures

Along with Pornhub corporate employees and journalists, some well-known performers also feature in the film to discuss the rise of the site and its major controversies.

Wolf Hudson

Wolf Hudson Netflix

Wolf Hudson is a Dominican American film director, street dancer and pornographic actor.

Siri Dahl

Siri Dahl Netflix

Siri Dahl is a pornographic film actor who appears in the Netflix film. Dahl has worked with Pornhub for many years and is an ambassador for Adulttime.com. She has over 415,000 followers on Twitter and is well known in the porn industry.

Natassia Dreams

Natassia Dreams Netflix

Adult actress and model Natassia Dreams is a verified Pornhub member, who speaks candidly in the documentary.

On the official Pornhub site, her bio reads: "A strong, passionate woman, whose confidence and creativity rivals the power of her insatiable libido. As a member of and advocate for the Black transgender community, Natassia celebrates individuality and self-expression by sharing a deeply intimate connection with fans from around the globe."

Cherie DeVille

Cherie DeVille Netflix

Cherie DeVille is a pornographic film actor and verified Pornhub star with over 3.8million followers on Instagram.

Asa Akira

Asa Akira Netflix

Asa Akira is an American pornographic actress and adult film director. As of May 2016, Akira has appeared in over 505 adult films. In 2013, she became the third Asian performer to win the AVN Female Performer of the Year Award. Akira hosted the 1st and 2nd ceremonies for the Pornhub Awards.

Gwen Adora

Gwen Adora Netflix

Gwen Adora is a content creator and verified Pornhub member. In 2022, she won her first adult industry award.

Adora started making content in 2016, writing a sex blog under a different name, before moving to Pornhub in 2018 where she releases video content.

Gwen and fellow Pornhub advocator Asa Akira were caught in the crossfire of one lawsuit, launched in July 2021, which accused the company of "racketeering" and served papers on the women for being "agents of Mindgeek" paid to spread "disinformation".

Allie Knox

Allie Knox Netflix

Allie Knox is a verifief Pornhub member, with 8k followers on Instagram.

Mike Stabile

Mike Stabile Netflix

Michael Stabile III is an American journalist and documentary filmmaker best known for his work in and about the sex industry.

Noelle Perdue

Noelle Perdue Netflix

Throughout the film, we also hear from former Mindgeek employee Noelle Perdue. MindGeek is is a Luxembourg-based, privately held company with Canada as its centre of operations that primarily focuses on pornography. They own Pornhub.

Lawyers and journalists

Michael Bowe Netflix

As well as those who work in the sex industry, Money Shot: The Pornhub Story also features interviews from a series of lawyers and journalists including lawyers Dani Pinter and Michael Bowe, and journalists Martin Patriquin and Nicholas Kristoff, who published an opinion piece back in 2020 for The New York Times, titled The Children of Pornhub.

