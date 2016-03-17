Louis Theroux to tackle subjects of alcohol addiction and brain injury in new documentaries
The broadcaster will be back on BBC2 with two films focused on British people
Louis Theroux has announced he's returning to BBC2 with two new documentaries, one about alcohol addiction and the other tackling brain injuries.
In the first, Drinking to Oblivion, Theroux spends time at King’s College Hospital in London, where he meets patients who are in suffering from alcohol addiction, and explores the complex why many of them are drinking themselves to death.
The second - given the working title Brain Injury - will look at the issues facing the one million Brits facing the the long-term effects of brain injuries.
Adam Barker, BBC2 Channel Editor, said: “BBC2 is delighted to welcome Louis Theroux back to the channel with a set of films covering British subjects with his usual penetrating documentary gaze and commitment to unpicking complex human dilemmas with highly sophisticated filmmaking.”