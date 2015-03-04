DiCaprio previously worked with Netflix on Virunga, a documentary about the conservation work of rangers within Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the activity of a British company, Soco International, which began exploring for oil within the UNESCO World Heritage site.



The project garnered a 2015 Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Feature.

This new multi-year deal will see the partnership expand as Netflix and DiCaprio work together to identify and develop potential fact-based projects, with a particular focus on environmental and conservation themes. They'll produce new documentaries and docu-series but also seek to acquire existing projects.

"Working with Netflix on Virunga has sparked a shared vision about projects that we want to develop and bring to viewers," said DiCaprio.

"There’s never been a more critical time for our planet or more of a need for gifted storytellers to help us all make sense of the issues we face. Through this partnership with Netflix, I hope to give documentary film-makers doing urgent and important work the chance to have their films seen immediately by audiences all around the world."

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos seemed equally excited about what he called a "natural extension" of the streaming service's "incredible relationship" with Di Caprio. "We look forward to building on our shared success with more thought-provoking, high-quality documentaries and docu-series" he said.