There is another doc on the way, and its subject is one that will be very familiar to those of us in UK, as it takes a look at Jimmy Savile, the disgraced TV and radio personality who – following his death – was accused of sexually abusing hundreds of people during his lifetime.

Netflix has built up a reputation as the home of big and controversial true crime documentaries, many of which have proved hugely successful for the platform.

But when is Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story set to air on Netflix, and what will it cover? Read on below for the answers.

When is the Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story release date?

Netflix is set to debut Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story on Wednesday 6th April.

Who was Jimmy Savile?

Jimmy Savile was a TV and radio personality in the UK who was a regular on screens with shows like Jim'll Fix It, while he was even knighted by the Queen to become a Sir.

However, after Savile passed away in 2011, it wasn't long before stories emerged of his true nature away from the camera.

Multiple accusations of sexual abuse followed and Savile's name went from one that many thought of positively to one of the most reviled in the country.

What is Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story about?

As mentioned, Savile's death led to stories of his serial abuse and multiple people came out to speak about the horrific experiences they went through with him.

That will be a large part of Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story. Here is the official synopsis:

"Jimmy Savile was one of the United Kingdom’s most beloved TV personalities. Shortly after his death in 2011, an investigation prompted more than 450 horrific allegations of sexual assault and abuse, with victims as young as 5.

"The documentary examines, through extensive archive footage, the evil within Jimmy and delves into how he managed to fool an entire nation for four decades."

So, as well as looking at his victims, the doc will also take a look at how Savile could have got away with his actions for so long, and what could have been done to avoid it - and to make sure that nobody is in a position to do the same again in the future.

Is there a Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story trailer?

Netflix has released a trailer for Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, and you can watch it for yourself below.

