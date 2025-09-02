While there, they have to survive for 28 days without running water, heating or electricity. They'll also need to scavenge for food and supplies as well as reuse and repurpose anything they find, but only if they have the skills to do it.

In the face of such scarce resources, can a group of strangers band together or fall apart?

The eight-part series will urge viewers to think about worst-case scenarios today. If an apocalyptic event did happen, the fight for survival wouldn't be in jungles, forests or desert islands, but rather in the towns and cities people call home.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nicola Brown, creative director at production company The Garden, said: "Apocalypse is a hugely ambitious new take on the beloved survival genre. We're dropping our cast in an incredible urban landscape, filled with the debris of modern life.

"In this alien yet familiar world, they'll start again from scratch, and discover what's really important to them. We can't wait to chart the highs and lows as our cast face a series of tough choices, battling the environment and perhaps even each other..."

Ian Dunkley, commissioning editor at Channel 4, added: "Apocalypse will be the real deal – ordinary people in an authentic urban setting facing extraordinary but completely credible challenges. We’ve all wondered how we would cope if disaster struck close to home, and this series promises to give us a very good idea."

A release date is yet to be confirmed.

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.