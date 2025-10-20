Channel 4's Dispatches has taken a radical approach to show the nation how convincing artificial intelligence can be.

As part of a deliberate on-screen stunt, the documentary series has become the first British television programme to use an AI presenter.

Now available to stream on Channel 4, the Dispatches episode investigates how AI automation is reshaping the workplace, pitting humans against machines in a series of real-world tests across medicine, law, fashion and music.

But as revealed at the end of the episode the programme's presenter – who appeared throughout – was entirely AI-generated, with their face, voice and movements all created through AI technology, without a single frame of real-world filming.

"AI is going to touch everybody's lives in the next few years. And for some, it will take their jobs. Call centre workers? Customer service agents? Maybe even TV presenters like me. Because I’m not real. In a British TV first, I’m an AI presenter," the AI said.

"Some of you might have guessed: I don’t exist. I wasn’t on location reporting this story. My image and voice were generated using AI."

Louisa Compton, head of news and current affairs, specialist factual and sport at Channel 4, said: "The use of an AI presenter is not something we will be making a habit of at Channel 4. Instead our focus in news and current affairs is on premium, fact-checked, duly impartial and trusted journalism – something AI is not capable of doing.

"But this stunt does serve as a useful reminder of just how disruptive AI has the potential to be – and how easy it is to hoodwink audiences with content they have no way of verifying."

The AI presenter was produced by AI fashion brand Seraphinne Vallora for Kalel Productions, and used prompts to create a realistic digital human capable of delivering nuanced on-camera performances.

Adam Vandermark, commissioning editor for news and current affairs at Channel 4, commented: "Kalel Productions worked hard to make the reporter feel and appear as authentic as possible, but of course AI couldn’t do the work of an investigative journalist. Or could it? It’s far too early to tell, but it’s certainly a revelation to see this imaginary presenter front a Dispatches in such a clever and realistic way."

Nick Parnes, CEO of Kalel Productions, added: "This is another risky, yet compelling, project for Kalel. It's been nail-biting to create the AI presenter in time. Ironically, it gets even more economical to go with an AI presenter over human, weekly.

"And as the generative AI tech keeps bettering itself, the presenter gets more and more convincing, daily. That's good for our film, but maybe not so good for people's careers."

Dispatches' Will AI Take My Job? is available to stream on Channel 4.

