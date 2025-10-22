Disney+ has confirmed the release date for the upcoming two-part documentary, Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth.

Ad

Fronted by the late presenter's mother, the original documentary will be released on Monday 10th November, with both episodes premiering on the same day.

Caroline Flack, best known for being the host of Love Island, took her own life in 2020, two months after stepping down from Love Island and weeks before she was due to face trial on assault charges, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The alleged victim, her boyfriend Lewis Burton, did not support prosecution. The coverage of the presenter's departure from Love Island and legal issues was widely criticised following her death.

The powerful two-parter follows Caroline's mother, Christine, as she investigates the truth about her daughter's final months - uncovering new details, asking difficult questions and exposing "the misrepresentations, pressures, and failures from institutions and decision-makers that shaped Caroline’s final days".

Christine Flack. Sam Taylor/Disney+

The synopsis continues: "With access to powerful testimony from Caroline’s inner circle and those who were there, the series tells the story she never got to share and reveals an unprecedented look at what really happened to Caroline Flack."

The documentary is executive produced by Dov Freedman, Charlie Russell and Jessie Versluys for Curious Films, the production company behind 2021 documentary Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death.

The Disney+ documentary was announced in January, with Christine previously saying in a statement: "I still have so many questions about what happened to Caroline in her final months, and it's something I feel deeply compelled to explore, even though I know it will be challenging.

"I'm pleased to be working with the team at Curious Films once again, in the hope of bringing clarity and understanding to Carrie's story – not just for her, but for everyone who cared about her."

Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth airs on Monday 10th November on Disney+. You can sign up to Disney+ from £5.99 a month now.

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.