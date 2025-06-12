The celebration, which will be covered across BBC One and Two, is promised to be full of music, majesty and military precision, culminating with the annual RAF flypast and the Royal Family's balcony appearance.

Read on for full details about Trooping the Colour 2025 and how to tune in from home.

How to watch Trooping the Colour 2025

Trooping the Colour 2024. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Clare Balding leads the live coverage once more from the heart of London, beginning on Saturday 14th June at 10:30am on BBC One and iPlayer.

The parade will last for around two hours, with the BBC's coverage ending at 1:10pm. Highlights from the day will then be shown on BBC Two at 7pm.

What is the schedule for Trooping the Colour 2025 and what time does it begin?

Like years before, the Royal Family will begin celebrations in a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards.

Below is an estimated order of events for the day:

10:30am – The Horse Guard Parade

The Horse Guard Parade 12:25pm – Royal Family to return to Buckingham Palace

Royal Family to return to Buckingham Palace 12:55pm – Royal Family to assemble on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

Royal Family to assemble on the balcony of Buckingham Palace 1:00pm – Royal flypast by the RAF

Does Trooping the Colour take place on the King's actual birthday?

Contrary to popular belief, Trooping the Colour does not take place on King Charles III's birthday.

His actual birthday is on 14th November, but Trooping the Colour marks an official celebration of a monarch, a tradition that dates back to the 18th century.

Live coverage of Trooping the Colour – The King's Birthday Parade begins at 10:30am on Saturday 14th June on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

