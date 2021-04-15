Prince Philip’s funeral – TV and radio coverage and timings

Plans have been made to air Prince Philip’s funeral across radio and TV.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on the morning of the 9th April at Windsor Castle aged 99, prompting a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and tributes paid to the Queen’s husband.

This national period of mourning will end with the Duke’s funeral, which will be broadcast on TV and radio across several channels.

How to watch Prince Philip’s funeral on TV

Prince Philip’s funeral will take place on Saturday 17th April at 3pm at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

Coverage of the event will start earlier, however. BBC One’s will start at 12:30pm, followed by the BBC Weekend News at 4:20pm. Huw Edwards will present proceedings alongside reporters JJ Chalmers and Sophie Raworth, with the three returning to reflect on the day’s events on BBC Two at 8:10pm.

ITV’s coverage of the royal funeral will begin at 1:15pm, with schedules returning to normal at 4:30pm.

Sky One will also be broadcasting the funeral, starting at the later time of 2:45pm.

How to listen to Prince Philip’s funeral on radio

The funeral will be broadcast from 2pm to 4:10pm on Radio 4 and Radio 5 Live, and simulcast on BBC World Service English, BBC Radio Scotland, and BBC Radio Ulster. BBC Radio Wales and BBC local radio will also cover the event, with start times to be confirmed.

Martha Kearney will present from the studio with Royal Correspondent Jonny Dymond and historian Tracy Borman, with commentators including Eleanor Oldroyd in St George’s Chapel and Allan Little, Clare Balding and Clive Myrie at Windsor Castle.

Will TV shows be cancelled?

BBC One’s late morning and afternoon schedule will be moved to BBC Two, which originally planned to air the film Topkapi and repeats of The Great British Menu. BBC Two will now air Saturday Kitchen, Nadiya’s British Food Adventure, Football Focus, Flog It! and coverage of the Snooker World Championship.

ITV will no longer be airing the traditional ITV Lunchtime News or You’ve Been Framed!, and the Scottish Grand National coverage will now air at 12:45pm on Sunday.

The F1 has also confirmed that it will move Saturday’s Imola qualifying race and practice laps forward to avoid a clash with the funeral, with qualifying now starting at 2pm. Football and county cricket will also not be scheduled during the funeral.

Will more Prince Philip TV specials air?

The BBC has confirmed that HRH The Duke of Edinburgh Remembered will air on Friday 16th April at 7pm. Huw Edwards will be reporting live from Windsor Castle on the eve of the funeral, hearing from those who will be involved in the service as well as those who knew the Duke.

What will happen during Prince Philip’s funeral?

As per his wishes, Prince Philip will not receive a state funeral and instead have a more private send-off, with a congregation of only 30 to keep in line with COVID-19 regulations.

The Duke’s coffin will be loaded onto a specially modified Land Rover at 2:40pm, along with his personal flag, naval cap, officer’s sword, and a wreath of flowers.

The Land Rover will then be driven to St George’s Chapel, where the funeral service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury beginning with a national minute’s silence at 3pm.

Members of the public have been advised not to travel to Windsor to pay their respects, but to donate to a charity or sign the online book of condolences instead.

