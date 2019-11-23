This year's line-up includes Thunberg, who will use her episode to speak to leading climate change figures and indigenous, frontline activists.

She has also commissioned reports from the Antarctic and Zambia, as well as an interview with Mark Carney, the Governor of the Bank of England, conducted by regular Today host Mishal Husain.

At only 16 years old, Thunberg has already addressed the United Nations and been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

She first came to prominence by spearheading campaigns for school strikes, in protest of global warming that threatens the future of the next generation.

Four other prominent names will also guest edit the programme over Christmas.

Baroness Hale of Richmond, President of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, will explore the highest court in the land and the issue of coercive control.

Turner Prize winner Grayson Perry will edit a programme that challenges stereotypes and conventions in society, a topic which is in-keeping with the themes of his artwork.

Former editor of the Daily Telegraph Charles Moore, who has long criticised the BBC for a perceived left-wing bias, will edit an episode focused on freedom of expression.

Last but not least, rap and spoken word artist George the Poet, also known for his BBC Sounds series Have You Heard George's Podcast?, will report from Uganda exploring issues around identity and how society assigns the idea of value.

The guest edited editions of Today have become a well established tradition for the programme, with previous years seeing the likes of Angelina Jolie, John Bercow, Lenny Henry and Stephen Hawking taking over the editorial.