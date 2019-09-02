Where to watch Family Guy in the UK?

Unfortunately, Family Guy has been removed from Netflix, but you can catch it on Amazon Prime Video or watch some episodes on ITV Hub. You can also buy episodes on iTunes or purchase the DVD box set for each season. Although it is broadcast on the BBC, you won't be able to catch up on BBC iPlayer as they do not have the rights.

What is Family Guy about?

Peter Griffin is a family man who lives in an eccentric town in Rhode Island with his wife Lois, his three children Meg, Chris and Stewie, and their dog Brian.

Lois is the more intelligent of the couple, but for most of the series is a housewife and allows Peter to be the breadwinner, despite his lack of skills and work ethic. Meg is their teenage daughter who is constantly bullied by the family, but actually is more talented than her brother Chris, who resembles a miniature Peter in many ways.

Brian, the talking dog, is a cynical intellectual type, whose supposed higher principles and goals in life contrast with the reality, which is that he spends most of his time chasing around good-looking women. He has numerous romantic relationships throughout the series with these women who don’t seem to mind that he is actually a dog, not a human.

Stewie the baby is a genius who has, inexplicably, the refined English accent of a super-villain. He and Brian have a special friendship which is explored in the pair's fantastical adventures, from being locked in a bank vault overnight to travelling through multiple universes.

How many seasons of Family Guy are there?

There are 17 seasons of the series.

How many episodes of Family Guy are there?

There are 329 episodes so far, where each season typically has around 20 episodes each.

When did Family Guy start/first air?

The first episode was released in January 1999, and the show is still ongoing.

Who voices who in Family Guy?

Seth MacFarlane voices Peter, Brian and Stewie Griffin because he felt it would be easier to do so himself than to try and describe each of the characters to another actor. He uses his normal speaking voice for Brian. In addition to these main characters, he also voices Glenn Quagmire, Tom Tucker and Carter Pewterschidt, Lois’s father.

Lois is voiced by Alex Borstein, who also has played supporting roles in films such as Catwoman and Ted. Mila Kunis, who recently starred in The Spy Who Dumped Me, voices Meg Griffin, although the character was voiced by Lacey Chabert in season one and parts of season two. Seth Green voices Chris Griffin and Neil Goldman.

Who created Family Guy?

Family Guy is a creation of Seth MacFarlane. He previously worked in musical theatre, which explains why the series has received such high praise for its original music.