The show is fictional, but the core idea was born out of real experiences that Harris and co-writer Getty went through while the latter was working as the former's PA decades earlier.

Getty accepted the position having only known Harris for a few months, which the pair now acknowledge was a "total risk" – but one that ultimately paid off, resulting in a deep friendship and a BBC comedy to boot.

"She's been taking risks with me ever since. We've been taking risks together ever since," said Harris earlier this month, during a Q&A session at the launch event for We Might Regret This.

Getty explained: "We had all these experiences [while] travelling around the world, as friends and in a PA capacity, and kind of realised that what we experienced was unique.

"We were in disabled loos doing strange things. We knew that we were experiencing some kind of unparalleled intimacy and thought there must be some way to show this."

Harris went on to recall one particular incident that had left the duo in stitches and made them ever more confident that there was a comedy to be written out of what they had been getting up to.

Abe (Darren Boyd), Levi (Edward Bluemel) and Freya (Kyla Harris) in We Might Regret This BBC/Roughcut/Parisa Taghizadeh

"I think there was a time where we were in the pouring rain in a car, and I needed to pee, and I asked Lee to help me pee," she began. "And she literally put the catheter in and was like, 'where the f*** is the jug?'

"And I just peed into the cupholder of the car, and we just started laughing and thought: 'People need to see this s**t'."

Co-creator Getty does not make an on-screen appearance in the show, with Saurel (Industry) playing the fictional Jo, who stands in as the show's close personal friend turned unconventional assistant.

We Might Regret This also stars Aasiya Shah (Bloods), Edward Bluemel (My Lady Jane), Emma Sidi (Ghosts), Sally Phillips (Veep) and Jessie Mei Li (Shadow and Bone).

We Might Regret This airs Mondays at 10pm on BBC Two. Stream all episodes now on iPlayer.

