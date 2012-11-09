The Hangover Part III: behind-the-scenes photos
See pics of Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis and the rest of the film's cast on location
The Hangover director Todd Philips has posted a glut of behind-the-scenes images of The Hangover Part III on his new Instagram account.
In the pictures, Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis are seen on location in the middle of a desert, where it appears they’re joined by some mysterious gunmen wearing pig masks.
In addition to Cooper, Helms and Galifianakis, the Hangover III also features turns from Justin Bartha, Ken Jeong, Heather Graham, Jeffrey Tambor, Gillian Vigman, Sasha Barrese, Jamie Chung and John Goodman.
Details of the movie’s plot are scarce at present, but the official synopsis reads as follows: “This time, there's no wedding. No bachelor party. What could go wrong, right? But when the Wolfpack hits the road, all bets are off.“
The Hangover Part III will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 24 May 2013. For now though, enjoy the pics: