When is The Goes Wrong Show: The Nativity on TV?

The half-hour Christmas special will air over on Tuesday, 22nd December at 7pm on BBC One.

The Goes Wrong Show: The Nativity cast

The Goes Wrong Show: The Nativity (BBC Pictures) BBC

The Goes Wrong Show cast is made up of the original Mischief Theatre members (and a few new faces), and includes Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Greg Tannahill, Henry Shields, Henry Lewis, Dave Hearn, Bryony Corrigan, Chris Leask, and Jonathan Sayer, each playing an amateur actor.

Shields, Lewis and Sayer are the series co-writers.

The Goes Wrong Show: The Nativity plot

The Goes Wrong Show: The Nativity (BBC Pictures) BBC

Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society returns to BBC One this Christmas for another festive special - and this time they're telling the greatest story ever told (or at least attempting to).

The group of 'amateur actors' do their darnedest to give the audience a serious performance full of gravitas, but, judging from BBC stills of the episode, it seems that no matter what they do, disaster is bound to befall them - including what looks like Angel Gabriel setting a piano on fire, and the Three Wise Men soldiering on despite their distinct lack of trousers (for that particular prank, blame the donkey).

The troupe's previous Christmas high-jinks have included a special version of Peter Pan in December 2016, and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, guest-starring Sir Derek Jacobi and the late Dame Diana Rigg, which was released the following Christmas.

The group's six-part series aired weekly from December 2019, also kicking off with a festive special.

