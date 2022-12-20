The series is helmed by the Taskmaster himself, Greg Davies , as Paul 'Wicky' Winstead, a crime scene cleaner who tends to bump into relatives, employers, friends and neighbours of murder victims while on the job. The character is based on Heiko 'Schotty' Schotte (Bjarne Mädel) from German comedy Der Tatortreiniger.

While we've been eagerly awaiting news of when The Cleaner will be back on our screens, fans of the comedy will be pleased to learn that it'll be returning for Christmas.

According to British Comedy Guide, the series is due to return to our screens soon after reported plans to return to filming this year.

For this Christmas special, entitled A Clean Christmas, Wicky is looking forward to a raffle, but also has to contend with a crime scene in an ice cream parlour. It's set to be a hilarious and welcome return for the comedy, but what can viewers expect of it? Read on to find out everything you need to know about The Cleaner Christmas special 2022.

The Christmas special will air on BBC One on Friday 23rd December at 9pm. As for the second season of the hit comedy, we're not yet sure when that will air, but hopefully the festive episode will be the catalyst for some future release information.

The Cleaner Christmas special 2022 cast

Greg Davies as Paul and Robbie Curran as Robert in The Cleaner. BBC

As well as Davies returning as Wicky, we can expect to see Robbie Curran as Robert Kendrick, James Bolan as Wicky's dad, Sian Gibson as Wicky's sister and Jessica Lowen.

The Cleaner Christmas special 2022 plot

Sian Gibson in The Cleaner. BBC

Of course, it's Christmas Day in the special episode and Wicky is looking forward to winning Weasel’s Christmas raffle: first prize, an actual horse.

All that stands in his way is a blood-soaked crime scene in an ice cream parlour, and a regular customer who isn’t going to let a little thing like a murder stop him from getting the perfect peach melba ice cream.

Will the day end in disaster or delight? We'll just have to watch and find out.

Will The Cleaner season 2 air soon after the Christmas special?

Greg Davies as Paul in The Cleaner. BBC

While the BBC has not yet revealed when we can expect the second season of The Cleaner to land on our screens, something tells us it'll be very soon. What we do know, though, is that season 2 could be jam-packed full of "limitless" plot lines and directions, according to Davies in a RadioTimes.com exclusive interview.

Speaking about the possibility of a second season back in September 2021, he said: “I think the scope for this show, of taking on difficult subjects, is one of the things that really excites me about it," he said.

"And by putting in a straightforward, compassionate person as the connecting individual, I think it's limitless where we could go with it and the things we could discuss, things that we could put his innocent eyes on.

"I mean, you know, I don't want to tempt fate, but I would love to continue with it," he added. "And Mizzi [Meyer, writer of the original German version] made it very clear that she'd be happy for us to, you know, much like other shows have done, to go off on our own trajectory."

The Cleaner Christmas special 2022 airs on Friday 23rd December on BBC One at 9pm. The Cleaner is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

