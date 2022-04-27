Greg Davies' The Cleaner 'renewed for season 2'
The BBC One comedy is reportedly returning for another outing.
BBC One comedy The Cleaner has reportedly been renewed for a second season, with new episodes set to shoot this autumn.
The sitcom, which aired in September last year, follows Paul 'Wicky' Winstead (Greg Davies) – a crime scene cleaner based in Shropshire who tends to bump into the relatives, employers, friends and neighbours of murder victims whilst on the job.
According to British Comedy Guide, The Cleaner is due to return to filming later this year, with Davies reprising his role as Wicky, a character based on Heiko 'Schotty' Schotte (Bjarne Mädel) from German comedy Der Tatortreiniger.
RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for comment.
The show's first season, which was written by the Taskmaster star himself, saw Zita Sattar play Wicky's friend and police officer Ruth, while the likes of Helena Bonham Carter, David Mitchell, Ruth Madeley, Layton Williams and Stephanie Cole guest-starred.
Season 2 of The Cleaner will be the second show written by and starring Davies this year, with the stand-up comedian also fronting brand new Sky comedy-drama Safe Space, in which he'll play a psychotherapist in a small market town who tries to control his various clients.
Joining Davies in the cast are Uncle's Raquel Cassidy and Johnny English Strikes Again star Adam James.
The Cleaner is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
