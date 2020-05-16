Coogan was originally linked to a remake since 2004, with the intention that he would play Moore's role of Brett Sinclair, with Ben Stiller as Curtis's character Danny Wilde.

Stuart Cornfeld, then executive producer on the project, told Variety in 2005, "As soon as Steve mentioned the series, the guys started riffing off each other, and you could see the chemistry potential."

Reports then surfaced in 2007 that Stiller was developing a new movie version, starring Hugh Grant and George Clooney as Sinclair and Wilde, though the project never materialised.

More like this

Steve Coogan Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Deadline is now reporting that Coogan is still pursuing the project and has teamed with Hanson for a new take. "They’re a dream team," said Becky Clements, producer for Tomorrow Studios.

It's unclear at this stage if Stiller remains involved with the project.

The Persuaders is not the only vintage Roger Moore series to be getting a reboot, with a new film version of The Saint also in the works from director Dexter Fletcher, with Chris Pine in talks to star.

Advertisement

Check out what's on with our TV Guide