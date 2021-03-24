Exclusive – Watch unseen clip from extended Staged season 2 episodes coming to BritBox

The past year has been a challenging one, to say the least, but one of the few good things to come out of it is Staged. The lockdown comedy stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen as exaggerated versions of themselves attempting to navigate the “new normal” in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Staged cast is completed by the pair’s real-life wives Georgia Tennant and Anna Lundberg, Simon Evans and his sister Lucy Eaton, as well as a host of celebrity cameos.

Recently, it was announced that BritBox would stream Staged season two with extended episodes, much like Netflix did following the first series’ premiere on BBC One.

You can get an exclusive first look at one of the extended scenes from season two, episode 1, titled Saddle Up Sheen below.

The scene shows Tennant and Sheen discussing the pros and cons of getting back to work. The problem? Michael Palin doesn’t think they’re funny. They go on to discuss America and starring in cowboy Westerns.

The clip is just a sneak peek of what we can expect from the extended episodes, which will be landing on BritBox on 1st April.

It has yet to be confirmed whether Staged will return for a third series, especially since it looks like lockdown will be eased in the next few months.

If you’re looking for a Sheen/Tennent fix in the meantime, however, Good Omens stars the pair as an angel and a demon attempting to prevent Armageddon and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Staged seasons 1 and 2 are on BBC iPlayer.