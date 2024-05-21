He goes on to mention Ozempic by name, a drug officially intended for use by people with type 2 diabetes, which has been highly publicised in recent months for its supposed ability to help with weight loss.

With so many headlines regarding the medication, it was only a matter of time until it became the target of South Park's satirical eye – here's when you can expect Parker and Stone's unique commentary in The End of Obesity.

How to watch South Park: The End of Obesity

South Park: The End of Obesity will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus.

The platform holds the rights to the long-running animated series, currently renewed until 2027, as well as a number of extended specials produced only for Paramount Plus – such as Not Suitable for Children and Joining the Panderverse.

South Park: The End of Obesity UK release time

South Park: The End of Obesity will be released in the UK on Saturday 25th May 2024 on Paramount Plus.

Typically, new episodes arrive on the platform at 8am on the day of release.

Viewers in the US and Canada will get the special on Friday 24th May.

What is South Park: The End of Obesity about?

The official synopsis (via South Park Studios) reveals that "the advent of new weight loss drugs has a huge impact on everyone" and that "when Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action".

South Park: The End of Obesity trailer

Get a short glimpse of what's in store in South Park: The End of Obesity via the official teaser trailer below:

