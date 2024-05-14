But is it available to watch in the UK?

Read on for everything you need to know about Smiling Friends season 2.

When is Smiling Friends season 2 available to watch in the UK?

Smiling Friends. Adult Swim

The good news is that the series is already available to watch – with the first two episodes having arrived on Channel 4 on Monday 13th May 2024.

More like this

The first episode, titled Gwimbly: Definitive Remastered Enhanced Extended Edition, originally aired in the US on 1st April 2024, while the second episode, Mr President, arrived across the Atlantic just before it landed on these shores.

Episodes will continue to arrive on a weekly basis every Monday until the season ends towards the end of June.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Smiling Friends About?

The series follows the surreal misadventures of a small company that is dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre and colourful world.

The employees charged with that mission are optimistic Pim, cynical Charlie, deadpan Allan and minute Glep – along with their eccentric superior Mr Boss – with each episode following them as they are charged with a new task determined by the troubled people who call their company's hotline.

Smiling Friends season 2 trailer

If you want a taste of what you can expect from the series, you can check out the trailer below:

Smiling Friends is available to watch on Channel 4.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.