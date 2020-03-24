Plenty of the cast play multiple roles, most notably Dan Castellaneta, who not only voices Homer Simpson but also Grampa, Krusty The Clown, Barney Gumble, Groundskeeper Willie, Mayor Quimby and Hans Moleman – an impressive list indeed!

Other prominent members of the cast include Nancy Cartwright who plays Bart – yes, Bart Simpson is voiced by a woman! – and This is Spinal Tap star Harry Shearer who plays, amongst others, Mr Burns and Ned Flanders.

Yeardley Smith who plays Lisa Simpson and Julie Kavner who plays Marge Simpson are also included in our run down of the faces behind the voices in Springfield.

