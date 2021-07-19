Sex Education’s Jackson is already taken with new headteacher Hope in hilarious season 3 teaser

There are few TV shows more hotly anticipated right now than the third season of Sex Education – and Netflix has offered fans a hilarious first look at the upcoming series.

A one-minute-long teaser trailer introduces us to new headmistress Hope Haddon, played by Girls star Jemima Kirke, as she meets some of Moordale’s pupils and records a promotional campaign for the school.

The clip starts with several pupils – including main character Otis (Asa Butterfield) – urging viewers to “choose Moordale” before head boy Jackson Marchetti (Kedar Sterling-Williams) walks onto the screen alongside Mrs Haddon.

“I’m the new headmistress at Moordale, taking over from Mr Groff to get the school back on track,” she says, before Jackson adds, “And together we’ll build a brighter future at Moordale.”

Several more of the Sex Education cast also appear in the school advert – including Patricia Allison as Ola, Mimi Keene as Ruby, and Emma Mackey as Maeve – each espousing more of the school’s advantages, although it’s safe to say some are more enthusiastic about promoting the school than others.

Towards the end, Mrs Haddon continues, “Re-opening our doors to once again become a pillar of excellence – see you there!” before we see a shifty-looking Mr Groff hiding in the bushes – check out the full video below.

It was confirmed last month that Sex Education would return for its third season on 17th September 2021, more than 18 months after the second season following delays as a result of the pandemic. Several first-look images were also revealed at the same time.

Kirke is one of several new cast members for the upcoming run, with Jason Isaacs also joining as Peter, Mr Groff’s more successful and not very modest about it older brother, and recording artist Dua Saleh making their acting debut as nonbinary student Cal.

And the vast majority of the cast from the first two series will be returning, with Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood and Kedar Williams-Stirling once again taking on major roles.

The official synopsis for the new season reads, “It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.

“Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.

“Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.”