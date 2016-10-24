He’s a feminist who has taken down body-shaming adverts, frozen public transport fares, AND he loves clubbing. Just when you thought Sadiq Khan couldn’t be any more of a legend, it turns out he is making a cameo appearance in Citizen Khan.

The Mayor of London will star in the first episode of the fifth series of the BBC sitcom, playing himself and posing for selfies - which seems to be what he does literally most of the time anyway.