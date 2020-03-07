She goes on a tour across America to recoup her losses, only to discover a 10-year-old orphan stowed away in her van.

Created by RuPaul and Sex and the City's Michael Patrick King, the show made its debut on Netflix in January to mixed reviews from critics.

On Twitter yesterday, RuPaul announced that the show would not be getting a second season, but that he was "so very proud of the work."

AJ and the Queen stayed true to RuPaul's roots by featuring cameo appearances from more than 20 former contestants of the Drag Race competition series.

A daytime talk show hosted by the drag superstar was also recently cancelled, but Drag Race US and UK continue to be strong performers, with new seasons of both series on the way.

Netflix has been growing tougher on its original content as of late, cancelling several shows after a single season including ice skating drama Spinning Out, zombie comedy Daybreak and acclaimed animated series Tuca & Bertie.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is available to stream on BBC iPlayer