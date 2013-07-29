Come, friendly bombs, and fall on Slough!

It isn't fit for humans now,

There isn't grass to graze a cow.

More like this

Says Brent “John Betjeman..I would love him to come down and say it to our faces. He would get a slap. Not when he was old or in a wheelchair though…”

The short film also sees Brent toying with the idea of reforming a band and calling on his pupils to get in touch if they want to fill the “big shoes” of his former band mates Reggie Mental, Flange Warrior and Mammogram from Brent’s defunct band Foregone Conclusion.

The new video has been released hours after Brent's creator Ricky Gervais revealed he is the subject of a bidding war, with various interested parties hoping to sign Brent up for a record deal.

The comedian revealed today that he has been inundated with “offers flying in from around the globe” to make the album utilising the titles which have included Life on the Road, Ooh La La, Spaceman Came Down, Free Love Freeway and Ain’t No Trouble.

"I can't believe I'm now getting ridiculous offers from major record deals all over the world fora David Brent album," said Gervais. "Where were these people when I was trying to be a real popster? And starving? Ha, ha."

The online series, which is housed on Gervais's YouTube channel has received more than 18 million views to date.

Added Gervais: "It's been so much fun bringing back David Brent and have him philosophise on YouTube and spend all his hard earned repping money on still trying to become a pop star. It's funny and sadly true of today's X Factor culture."

In June, Gervais told RadioTimes.com that online viewing is the “future”. Gervais, who launched the channel youtube/rickygervais.com on 16 March, said: “The internet has already been a game changer with things like iPlayer and 4OD being a significant part of programming.

Advertisement

“TV habits are nothing like they were even a few years ago and things like Netflix and YouTube are the future. I'm having fun and experimenting with original content. It's a great way to get feedback directly from the viewer and part of the fun is not knowing where this could lead to."