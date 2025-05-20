Fittingly for a baby delivered in the same wing where Catherine, Princess of Wales, gave birth to George, Charlotte, and Louis, the arrival of the new member of the Pig family was announced in a royal manner – with a town crier and scroll-style proclamation as the official Peppa Pig birth certificate was unveiled.

In February, it was revealed that Mummy Pig was expecting a third child, much to the excitement of viewers around the world, while last month the Battersea Power Station chimneys were turned pink to reveal the gender of the new baby.

Presenter Richard Arnold broke the big Pig family news on GMB today – confirming that the new arrival is called Evie, named after Mummy Pig's aunt, and unveiling the first pictures of her.

Richard Arnold unveiled the first pictures of Evie Pig from Peppa Pig on Good Morning Britain. ITV

Arnold said: “I have some baby news for you, what a beautiful day it is today. Now, as you know, I’ve interviewed Hollywood stars, music icons, sporting legends but the nation has been gripped by my biggest ever exclusive chat with Mummy Pig, when she announced her pregnancy back in February.

“Over 60 million of you on TikTok have been following Mummy Pig and the rest of the pig family while they get ready to welcome their new addition. This was the interview where it all started.

“Since then, Mummy, Daddy and Baby Pig painted Battersea Power Station pink as they revealed the gender of their baby. Peppa and George will be welcoming a little sister and now, it brings me great joy to announce that she's here!”

He added: “It’s a beautiful thing. She’s certainly receiving the royal treatment so far with the town crier announcing her birth and a special plaque – how very royal. Beautiful pictures here too, as you can see of the happy family."

Arnold was unable to provide any further specifics, such as the weight of the new baby, but more details may be revealed in due course.

He did reveal that while Mummy Pig is resting, Daddy Pig will be giving his first ever TV interview next week and provide fans another chance to see the new baby.

Viewers will have to wait until the autumn to see Peppa Pig get acquainted with her new sister, Evie, but an hour-long cinema experience, Peppa Meets the Baby, will be released on Friday 30th May to "celebrate the beginning of an exciting new era" of the show.

Peppa Pig is available to watch on My5, BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

