Murder in Successville series two proves that comedy is still a winner for BBC3
The BBC3 improvised comedy murder mystery will return with se second series and all-new super-sleuth celebrities in 2016
We predicted Murder in Successville would be "strangest celebrity mystery in TV history" – and we were right. BBC3 viewers couldn't get enough of the improvised comedy oddness, so much so that the show has been given a second series.
BBC3 announced that they have commissioned a second series of the interactive murder mystery show, featuring a new crew of celebrity sidekicks helping DI Sleet (Tom Davis) out with his crime-solving.
Dermot O’Leary, Louis Smith, Jamie Laing, Deborah Meaden, Kimberly Wyatt and Greg James were all part of the madness the first time round, but we'll have to wait and find out which super-sleuth celebrities will be taking a stab at the show this time.
Series two starts shooting in January 2016 and will be out later in the year – potentially online, if plans to close BBC3 as a broadcast channel go ahead next year.