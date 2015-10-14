We predicted Murder in Successville would be "strangest celebrity mystery in TV history" – and we were right. BBC3 viewers couldn't get enough of the improvised comedy oddness, so much so that the show has been given a second series.

BBC3 announced that they have commissioned a second series of the interactive murder mystery show, featuring a new crew of celebrity sidekicks helping DI Sleet (Tom Davis) out with his crime-solving.