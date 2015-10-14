We predicted Murder in Successville would be "strangest celebrity mystery in TV history" – and we were right. BBC3 viewers couldn't get enough of the improvised comedy oddness, so much so that the show has been given a second series.

Advertisement

BBC3 announced that they have commissioned a second series of the interactive murder mystery show, featuring a new crew of celebrity sidekicks helping DI Sleet (Tom Davis) out with his crime-solving.

Dermot O’Leary, Louis Smith, Jamie Laing, Deborah Meaden, Kimberly Wyatt and Greg James were all part of the madness the first time round, but we'll have to wait and find out which super-sleuth celebrities will be taking a stab at the show this time.

Advertisement

Series two starts shooting in January 2016 and will be out later in the year – potentially online, if plans to close BBC3 as a broadcast channel go ahead next year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement