Release date status: Confirmed Confirmed First episode release date: Friday 10 April 2026 Release pattern: Full box set (all episodes released at once) Total episodes: Four Channel/Streaming service: Disney+ and Hulu Last updated: Monday 23 March 2026

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair will premiere on Friday 10 April 2026 on Disney+ and Hulu, picking up the story of Malcolm and his family almost 20 years after the original series ended.

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The limited series reunites the core cast and introduces a new generation to the chaos and comedy of the central clan.

This new chapter finds Malcolm, now a father himself, reluctantly returning to his family’s orbit for his parents’ 40th wedding anniversary. The revival will continue to explore the enduring dysfunction and hilarity of the family, with returning cast members including Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek and more.

Read on for all you need to know about the Malcolm in the Middle reboot series.

The first episode of Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair will be available from Friday 10 April 2026 on Disney+ and Hulu.

All four episodes will be released simultaneously, allowing fans to binge the entire miniseries in one go.

Is there a trailer for Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair?

Yes – an official trailer for Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair has been released, offering a first look at the returning cast and the signature family mayhem.

The trailer teases Malcolm’s attempts to keep his new life separate from his old one, only for chaos to ensue when he’s summoned home for his parents’ anniversary. Watch it below:

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Who is in the Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair cast?

Main cast expected to appear includes:

Frankie Muniz as Malcolm

Bryan Cranston as Hal

Jane Kaczmarek as Lois

Christopher Masterson as Francis

Justin Berfield as Reese

Emy Coligado as Piama

Caleb Ellsworth-Clark as Dewey

Anthony Timpano as Jamie

Vaughan Murrae as Kelly

Keeley Karsten as Leah

Kiana Madeira as Tristan

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What will happen in Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair?

Life’s Still Unfair finds Malcolm living with his daughter Leah and girlfriend Tristan, having distanced himself from the family that traumatised him through seven seasons and 151 episodes.

When Hal and Lois insist he attends their 40th wedding anniversary, Malcolm is forced to introduce his new family to his old one, reigniting the chaos and dysfunction that defined his childhood. The miniseries explores how the Wilkersons have changed – or not – in adulthood, with new dynamics and plenty of the wild humour fans remember.

Where can I watch Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair?

Streaming: Disney+ and Hulu

Catch-up: Previous seasons are available on Disney+.

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