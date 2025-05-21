Based on the books by Eric Morecambe, the six-part series is set in a timeless English village where everything is picturesque, except for the vampires living in the castle on the hill who come out at night for a sneaky little drink of the locals.

The synopsis for the series reads: "Val has been raised in a very typical vampire family but has always felt a bit different and hopelessly inept at rising to meet his Dad's high standards. Following a surprise encounter with his reflection, he realises he is not undead, not in the least bit.

"Now with a big secret to hide, Val must navigate finding out who he truly is, by mingling with the locals to learn the intricacies of their behaviour and what it means to be human. Caught between two worlds as he loves his Mum and Dad (not so much his jealous brother) and has full vampire duties expected of him by his father, whose obsession with the traditional way of life is tricky when they’re undead and the villagers despise them."

Lenny Rush. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The series has been described as a heart-warming show about finding one's identity while longing to fit in, and the tensions between family life and social life, and the struggle between conformity and kicking out against the path that has been set out for you.

Lenny Rush said: "How lucky am I to bring to life something from the mind of comedy legend Eric Morecambe? I just love Rob and Neil's interpretation, so many jokes and brilliant ideas.

"The flying might be a stretch but I'm game for anything!"

While Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC, added: "The Reluctant Vampire is exactly the kind of distinctive comedy we're passionate about at the BBC.

"Rob and Neil Gibbons have brilliantly adapted Eric Morecambe's work into a sharp, character-driven sitcom that delivers both big laughs and genuine emotion. With the incredibly talented Lenny Rush in the lead role, we're confident this will become one of the standout comedies of the year."

