Actress Sarah Douglas has led tributes, saying: "I lost a dear friend yesterday and I'm so, so sad.

"I have known Julian Holloway since the early '70s and he has been the best of friends to me all these years. Julian was the wittiest of men and we would laugh and laugh."

She continued: "There will be lots written about him and all his wonderful work, but right now he is just a dear and sorely missed friend."

British actor Julian Holloway poses for a portrait in London. TPLP/Getty Images

Miriam Margolyes also shared a touching tribute to the late actor, writing on Facebook: "Oh I am very sad. Wonderful man. Wishing you and all his family long life. Too many going."

Holloway first began his career in 1961 when he appeared in The Avengers before later starring in Fair Exchange, Our Man Higgins and Pardon the Expression.

Over the course of his career, Holloway starred in police drama The Sweeney as well as Beverly Hills, 90210 and films including A Christmas Carol and Porridge.

His latest credits include Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Summer of Rockets and Regular Show, the latter of which he provided voice work for.

Julian Holloway arrives at the NBC All-Star Party. Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Broadcaster Morris Bright said he was "very sad" to be told of the news, adding: "An accomplished actor who could play comedy as deftly as serious roles, from A Hard Day's Night to Carry On and beyond.

"Son of Stanley Holloway whose OBE I was recently bequeathed. I shall look after it in both their memories."

Meanwhile, actress Carol Drinkwater said: "RIP Julian Holloway. A very fine actor."