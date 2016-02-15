Guess who Piers Morgan wants to write his obituary?
Ricky Gervais. No, we're not quite sure this is a good idea, either...
We all know bizarre things happen on Twitter — and now a particularly odd thing has happened. Piers Morgan has commissioned Ricky Gervais to write his obituary. No, Morgan is not dead. But it's nice to be prepared, isn't it?
Morgan was asked on Twitter which of his interviewees he would want to give him a write-up once he shuffles off this mortal coil. And he chose The Office creator...
And Gervais seemed really keen to get going on this task...
But Morgan, while he clearly likes Gervais' irreverent sense of humour, may (not) live to regret commissioning David Brent. Just imagine the first paragraph...
"Life is just a series of peaks and troughs. And you don't know whether you're in a trough until you're climbing out, or on a peak until you're coming down. And that's it you know, you never know what's round the corner. But it's all good."