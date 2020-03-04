The series is filled with oddball characters whom the pair meet along the way, with a starry list of guest-stars and recurring characters played by the likes of Fleabag's Sian Clifford, Jason Watkins, Nick Mohammed, Asim Chaudhry and Tonya Cornelisse.

The duo also have to contend with "the terrifying offscreen presence of their boss “Mr K”, constantly checking up on their progress and making it clear in no uncertain terms that their own lives are at risk if they muck it up".

In the trailer, we see Fran and Jamie don a series of bizarre costumes and disguises while attempting to dispose of their victims by any means necessary.

Sky original comedy Hitmen will be available from 25th March on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV