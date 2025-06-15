However, despite speculation that the show could always return for a revival series in an era where nostalgia is a huge business, cast member Garrett has now poured cold water on those hopes.

Speaking to People magazine, Garrett, who played the on-screen brother of lead and producer Ray Romano, suggested that there is agreement with Romano and the show creator Philip Rosenthal that a revival won't happen.

"There won't be," Garrett told People. "And I'm just saying that because that's something that Ray and Phil [Rosenthal, the show's creator] have always said."

The reason given for not pursuing a revival series is due to the deaths of actors Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts, who played the on-screen parents of Ray Romano.

"There is no show without the parents," he added. They were the catalyst, and to do anything that would resemble that wouldn't be right to the audiences or to the loyal fan base. And it was about those two families, and you can't get around that."

Boyle died at the age of 71 in 2006, while Roberts died a decade later in 2016 at the age of 90.

Ray Romano himself told Yahoo Entertainment in December 2024 that he did not want a new American version of the show.

"I'm just a little protective of Everybody Loves Raymond," Romano said. "Just because it was very personal to me."

However, Romano was in favour of reboots in other countries, noting: "I actually like that it's rebooted there because it just shows how other cultures — we're all the same."

Romano also previously cited the deaths of Boyle and Roberts as a reason to leave the series alone while speaking on Real Time With Bill Maher in 2023.

"We want to leave with our legacy with what it is," he noted, according to Variety,

