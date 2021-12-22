The Radio Times logo
Emily in Paris season 2 soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix romcom

The Netflix romcom is back for season two – here's a list of all the songs that feature throughout.

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lily Collins as Emily, Camille Razat as Camille in episode 201 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Carole Bethuel/Netflix © 2021

Published:

Lily Collins is back in the second season of Emily in Paris – the Netflix hit comedy-drama about a Chicago-based social media strategist who takes a job in the French capital for a year.

The series returns today, with the new episodes giving fans a much-needed dose of romantic drama, fierce Parisian fashion and a soundtrack of fabulous French tunes.

Season two features a range of European hits, while Emily’s best friend Mindy (played by Ashley Park in the Emily in Paris cast) performs several familiar numbers, from BTS hits to a classic Carol Channing ditty.

Read on for every single song played throughout Emily in Paris season two.

Episode 1

Beach Break (Sofi Tukker Remix) – Julietta
Emily goes for a run

Springfield 61 – L’Épée
Emily sees Gabriel

Marche Nocturne – Corine
Mindy arrives at the drag club

Bound By Time – Leossa
Emily and Camille go to see Mindy perform

Dynamite – BTS
Mindy performs

Episode 2

Mezcalight – DOPAMOON
Emily arrives in Saint-Tropez

Désunis De L’univers – Victorine
Emily calls Mindy

Douliou-Douliou Saint-Tropez – Raymond Lefèvre
Emily takes pictures in Saint-Tropez

La flemme – Nell Widmer
Emily, Mindy and Camille go to a party

Just One Dance – PLÜM
Camille dances by a pool

Louder Than Words – Al Wilkinson
Emily sees Sylvie in Saint-Tropez

Dance Condition – John Fulford Music
Sylvie dances with Laurent

Va voir ailleurs – Eliott Jane
Emily speaks to Laurent

I’m Your Unicorn – Devin Hoffman & Holiday Rogers
Emily climbs onto Gregory’s boat

Episode 3

Dreams – L’Épée
Emily collects a package

Tout (Sinon Rien) – Juniore
Camille talks to Mathieu

Remembering Paris – Karen Street
Luc takes Emily out for a birthday lunch

Un jour ou l’autre – Juniore
Emily and Gabriel go ingredient shopping

Red Carpet Sand – NAYAD
Emily and Gabriel get caught in the rain

Tes Yeux – Les Terribles
Emily prepares for her birthday dinner

On the Beach – Darwin
Camille finds Gabriel’s pan

Episode 4

Shut Up (When You Talk to Me) – Loui Sixteen
Emily and Mindy grab coffee

Throw Back – Meaghan Smith
Emily goes to French class

Fleur de sel – Elle & Lui
Mindy sits outside the toilet

Magnetic Woman – Eerie Wanda
Gabriel cooks a leek

Reverence (Nathan’s Out To C Mix) – Nathan Profitt
Emily speaks to Gabriel

Marcia Baila – Les Rita Mitsouko
Emily and Petra go shopping

Sleep Procession – Gentleforce
Gabriel visits Camille

Sounds Familiar (French Version) – Owlle
Camille walks away

Jules Et Jim (From Jules Et Jim) – Georges Delerue
Emily and Luc go to the cinema

Je Ne Veux Pas Travailler – Pink Martini
Mindy sings with the band

All By Myself – Eric Carmen
A mime interrupts Mindy’s singing

Fils D’or – Burning Peacocks
Emily sits next to Alfie

Episode 5

Je Ne Veux Pas Travailler – Pink Martini
Mindy sings with her band

Je suis venue te dire – Insolente
Emily writes a caption for Gabriel’s post

No Shangri La – David Shaw and The Beat
Emily films Gabriel cooking

Nuit – Yndi
Gabriel and Emily kiss

My Blood Runs Cold – Laplace Feat. Malory
Emily receives a text from Gabriel

Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend – Carol Channing
Mindy performs at Emily’s press launch

Le Besoin De La Nuit – Fred Nevché
Emily speaks to Gabriel

Episode 6

A La Sortie Du Lycee – Stereo Total
Pierre’s photoshoot

Boulevard St Michel – OC Banks & Alexandre Forrest
Gabriel’s restaurant opening

Falling Slowly – Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova
Mindy and Benoit duet

Baba Cool – Loui Sixteen
Emily rides a Vespa

Episode 7

Claque Le – Bagarre
Episode opening

Si J’étais Une Fille – Hyperclean
Mindy and Benoit sit in the park

JTM – Charlotte Fever
Emily and Alfie leave French class

CRUSH – SEBASTIAN PAUL
Emily and Alfie kiss

I Wanna Ahah! – Gabriel
Emily leaves Alfie’s flat

Allons skier – Thierry Los Feat. The Vrooming Crew
Emily and Mindy go to a cafe

Paradigme – La Femme
Sylvie uses a Pelotech

Episode 8

Cool Colorado – La Femme
Emily and Alfie go on a date

Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 – In The Hall Of The Mountain King – Lorne Balfe, Russell Emanuel & Steve Kofsky
Camille’s dad records a video for his champagne brand

Summer is Gone – Kid Francescoli
Emily goes to sleep

Pas d’ici (Mixed) – Ehla
Sylvie feeds her cat

Moi Je Joue – Brigitte Bardot
Sylvie kisses Erik

Les toits – À Bogota
Emily sees Camille and Gabriel together

Vagues dans la Mer – Theodora
Emily leaves Camille’s family home

Episode 9

George Michael (Plaisir De France Remix) – Daprinski
Emily, Camille and Gabriel go to a perfume launch

The Light at the End of the Tunnel – KAS:ST
Madeline speaks to Antoine

Sadie & Maud – Prince Innocence
Emily and Alfie chat

Episode 10

Fancy – Pink Shark Music
Emily bumps into Gregory

Angels – J.W. Kerns
Emily and Gabriel watch Mindy perform

Eden – Futuro Pelo
Sylvie goes for lunch with her husband

Carmen – Habanera
Gregory’s fashion show

SAUDADE (Mixed) – Matveï
Sylvie leaves the fashion show

Kunigonde – Charlotte Fever
Emily meets up with Sylvie

Mirage – Owlle
Emily goes to see Gabriel

