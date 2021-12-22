Emily in Paris season 2 soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix romcom

Lily Collins is back in the second season of Emily in Paris – the Netflix hit comedy-drama about a Chicago-based social media strategist who takes a job in the French capital for a year.

Advertisement

The series returns today, with the new episodes giving fans a much-needed dose of romantic drama, fierce Parisian fashion and a soundtrack of fabulous French tunes.

Season two features a range of European hits, while Emily’s best friend Mindy (played by Ashley Park in the Emily in Paris cast) performs several familiar numbers, from BTS hits to a classic Carol Channing ditty.

Read on for every single song played throughout Emily in Paris season two.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Episode 1

Beach Break (Sofi Tukker Remix) – Julietta

Emily goes for a run

Springfield 61 – L’Épée

Emily sees Gabriel

Marche Nocturne – Corine

Mindy arrives at the drag club

Bound By Time – Leossa

Emily and Camille go to see Mindy perform

Dynamite – BTS

Mindy performs

Episode 2

Mezcalight – DOPAMOON

Emily arrives in Saint-Tropez

Désunis De L’univers – Victorine

Emily calls Mindy

Douliou-Douliou Saint-Tropez – Raymond Lefèvre

Emily takes pictures in Saint-Tropez

La flemme – Nell Widmer

Emily, Mindy and Camille go to a party

Just One Dance – PLÜM

Camille dances by a pool

Louder Than Words – Al Wilkinson

Emily sees Sylvie in Saint-Tropez

Dance Condition – John Fulford Music

Sylvie dances with Laurent

Va voir ailleurs – Eliott Jane

Emily speaks to Laurent

I’m Your Unicorn – Devin Hoffman & Holiday Rogers

Emily climbs onto Gregory’s boat

Episode 3

Dreams – L’Épée

Emily collects a package

Tout (Sinon Rien) – Juniore

Camille talks to Mathieu

Remembering Paris – Karen Street

Luc takes Emily out for a birthday lunch

Un jour ou l’autre – Juniore

Emily and Gabriel go ingredient shopping

Red Carpet Sand – NAYAD

Emily and Gabriel get caught in the rain

Tes Yeux – Les Terribles

Emily prepares for her birthday dinner

On the Beach – Darwin

Camille finds Gabriel’s pan

Episode 4

Shut Up (When You Talk to Me) – Loui Sixteen

Emily and Mindy grab coffee

Throw Back – Meaghan Smith

Emily goes to French class

Fleur de sel – Elle & Lui

Mindy sits outside the toilet

Magnetic Woman – Eerie Wanda

Gabriel cooks a leek

Reverence (Nathan’s Out To C Mix) – Nathan Profitt

Emily speaks to Gabriel

Marcia Baila – Les Rita Mitsouko

Emily and Petra go shopping

Sleep Procession – Gentleforce

Gabriel visits Camille

Sounds Familiar (French Version) – Owlle

Camille walks away

Jules Et Jim (From Jules Et Jim) – Georges Delerue

Emily and Luc go to the cinema

Je Ne Veux Pas Travailler – Pink Martini

Mindy sings with the band

All By Myself – Eric Carmen

A mime interrupts Mindy’s singing

Fils D’or – Burning Peacocks

Emily sits next to Alfie

Episode 5

Je Ne Veux Pas Travailler – Pink Martini

Mindy sings with her band

Je suis venue te dire – Insolente

Emily writes a caption for Gabriel’s post

No Shangri La – David Shaw and The Beat

Emily films Gabriel cooking

Nuit – Yndi

Gabriel and Emily kiss

My Blood Runs Cold – Laplace Feat. Malory

Emily receives a text from Gabriel

Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend – Carol Channing

Mindy performs at Emily’s press launch

Le Besoin De La Nuit – Fred Nevché

Emily speaks to Gabriel

Episode 6

A La Sortie Du Lycee – Stereo Total

Pierre’s photoshoot

Boulevard St Michel – OC Banks & Alexandre Forrest

Gabriel’s restaurant opening

Falling Slowly – Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova

Mindy and Benoit duet

Baba Cool – Loui Sixteen

Emily rides a Vespa

Episode 7

Claque Le – Bagarre

Episode opening

Si J’étais Une Fille – Hyperclean

Mindy and Benoit sit in the park

JTM – Charlotte Fever

Emily and Alfie leave French class

CRUSH – SEBASTIAN PAUL

Emily and Alfie kiss

I Wanna Ahah! – Gabriel

Emily leaves Alfie’s flat

Allons skier – Thierry Los Feat. The Vrooming Crew

Emily and Mindy go to a cafe

Paradigme – La Femme

Sylvie uses a Pelotech

Episode 8

Cool Colorado – La Femme

Emily and Alfie go on a date

Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 – In The Hall Of The Mountain King – Lorne Balfe, Russell Emanuel & Steve Kofsky

Camille’s dad records a video for his champagne brand

Summer is Gone – Kid Francescoli

Emily goes to sleep

Pas d’ici (Mixed) – Ehla

Sylvie feeds her cat

Moi Je Joue – Brigitte Bardot

Sylvie kisses Erik

Les toits – À Bogota

Emily sees Camille and Gabriel together

Vagues dans la Mer – Theodora

Emily leaves Camille’s family home

Episode 9

George Michael (Plaisir De France Remix) – Daprinski

Emily, Camille and Gabriel go to a perfume launch

The Light at the End of the Tunnel – KAS:ST

Madeline speaks to Antoine

Sadie & Maud – Prince Innocence

Emily and Alfie chat

Episode 10

Fancy – Pink Shark Music

Emily bumps into Gregory

Angels – J.W. Kerns

Emily and Gabriel watch Mindy perform

Eden – Futuro Pelo

Sylvie goes for lunch with her husband

Carmen – Habanera

Gregory’s fashion show

SAUDADE (Mixed) – Matveï

Sylvie leaves the fashion show

Kunigonde – Charlotte Fever

Emily meets up with Sylvie

Mirage – Owlle

Emily goes to see Gabriel

Advertisement

Emily in Paris is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.