Emily in Paris season 2 soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix romcom
The Netflix romcom is back for season two – here's a list of all the songs that feature throughout.
Published:
Lily Collins is back in the second season of Emily in Paris – the Netflix hit comedy-drama about a Chicago-based social media strategist who takes a job in the French capital for a year.
The series returns today, with the new episodes giving fans a much-needed dose of romantic drama, fierce Parisian fashion and a soundtrack of fabulous French tunes.
Season two features a range of European hits, while Emily’s best friend Mindy (played by Ashley Park in the Emily in Paris cast) performs several familiar numbers, from BTS hits to a classic Carol Channing ditty.
Read on for every single song played throughout Emily in Paris season two.
Episode 1
Beach Break (Sofi Tukker Remix) – Julietta
Emily goes for a run
Springfield 61 – L’Épée
Emily sees Gabriel
Marche Nocturne – Corine
Mindy arrives at the drag club
Bound By Time – Leossa
Emily and Camille go to see Mindy perform
Dynamite – BTS
Mindy performs
Episode 2
Mezcalight – DOPAMOON
Emily arrives in Saint-Tropez
Désunis De L’univers – Victorine
Emily calls Mindy
Douliou-Douliou Saint-Tropez – Raymond Lefèvre
Emily takes pictures in Saint-Tropez
La flemme – Nell Widmer
Emily, Mindy and Camille go to a party
Just One Dance – PLÜM
Camille dances by a pool
Louder Than Words – Al Wilkinson
Emily sees Sylvie in Saint-Tropez
Dance Condition – John Fulford Music
Sylvie dances with Laurent
Va voir ailleurs – Eliott Jane
Emily speaks to Laurent
I’m Your Unicorn – Devin Hoffman & Holiday Rogers
Emily climbs onto Gregory’s boat
Episode 3
Dreams – L’Épée
Emily collects a package
Tout (Sinon Rien) – Juniore
Camille talks to Mathieu
Remembering Paris – Karen Street
Luc takes Emily out for a birthday lunch
Un jour ou l’autre – Juniore
Emily and Gabriel go ingredient shopping
Red Carpet Sand – NAYAD
Emily and Gabriel get caught in the rain
Tes Yeux – Les Terribles
Emily prepares for her birthday dinner
On the Beach – Darwin
Camille finds Gabriel’s pan
Episode 4
Shut Up (When You Talk to Me) – Loui Sixteen
Emily and Mindy grab coffee
Throw Back – Meaghan Smith
Emily goes to French class
Fleur de sel – Elle & Lui
Mindy sits outside the toilet
Magnetic Woman – Eerie Wanda
Gabriel cooks a leek
Reverence (Nathan’s Out To C Mix) – Nathan Profitt
Emily speaks to Gabriel
Marcia Baila – Les Rita Mitsouko
Emily and Petra go shopping
Sleep Procession – Gentleforce
Gabriel visits Camille
Sounds Familiar (French Version) – Owlle
Camille walks away
Jules Et Jim (From Jules Et Jim) – Georges Delerue
Emily and Luc go to the cinema
Je Ne Veux Pas Travailler – Pink Martini
Mindy sings with the band
All By Myself – Eric Carmen
A mime interrupts Mindy’s singing
Fils D’or – Burning Peacocks
Emily sits next to Alfie
Episode 5
Je Ne Veux Pas Travailler – Pink Martini
Mindy sings with her band
Je suis venue te dire – Insolente
Emily writes a caption for Gabriel’s post
No Shangri La – David Shaw and The Beat
Emily films Gabriel cooking
Nuit – Yndi
Gabriel and Emily kiss
My Blood Runs Cold – Laplace Feat. Malory
Emily receives a text from Gabriel
Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend – Carol Channing
Mindy performs at Emily’s press launch
Le Besoin De La Nuit – Fred Nevché
Emily speaks to Gabriel
Episode 6
A La Sortie Du Lycee – Stereo Total
Pierre’s photoshoot
Boulevard St Michel – OC Banks & Alexandre Forrest
Gabriel’s restaurant opening
Falling Slowly – Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova
Mindy and Benoit duet
Baba Cool – Loui Sixteen
Emily rides a Vespa
Episode 7
Claque Le – Bagarre
Episode opening
Si J’étais Une Fille – Hyperclean
Mindy and Benoit sit in the park
JTM – Charlotte Fever
Emily and Alfie leave French class
CRUSH – SEBASTIAN PAUL
Emily and Alfie kiss
I Wanna Ahah! – Gabriel
Emily leaves Alfie’s flat
Allons skier – Thierry Los Feat. The Vrooming Crew
Emily and Mindy go to a cafe
Paradigme – La Femme
Sylvie uses a Pelotech
Episode 8
Cool Colorado – La Femme
Emily and Alfie go on a date
Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 – In The Hall Of The Mountain King – Lorne Balfe, Russell Emanuel & Steve Kofsky
Camille’s dad records a video for his champagne brand
Summer is Gone – Kid Francescoli
Emily goes to sleep
Pas d’ici (Mixed) – Ehla
Sylvie feeds her cat
Moi Je Joue – Brigitte Bardot
Sylvie kisses Erik
Les toits – À Bogota
Emily sees Camille and Gabriel together
Vagues dans la Mer – Theodora
Emily leaves Camille’s family home
Episode 9
George Michael (Plaisir De France Remix) – Daprinski
Emily, Camille and Gabriel go to a perfume launch
The Light at the End of the Tunnel – KAS:ST
Madeline speaks to Antoine
Sadie & Maud – Prince Innocence
Emily and Alfie chat
Episode 10
Fancy – Pink Shark Music
Emily bumps into Gregory
Angels – J.W. Kerns
Emily and Gabriel watch Mindy perform
Eden – Futuro Pelo
Sylvie goes for lunch with her husband
Carmen – Habanera
Gregory’s fashion show
SAUDADE (Mixed) – Matveï
Sylvie leaves the fashion show
Kunigonde – Charlotte Fever
Emily meets up with Sylvie
Mirage – Owlle
Emily goes to see Gabriel
Emily in Paris is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.