BAFTA-winning Dreaming Whilst Black given full-season order

The series stars Adjani Salmon (Chivalry, Doctor Who : Eve of the Daleks) as Kwabena, a filmmaker who is working a soul-sucking recruitment job while trying to get his film made – which would be exhausting enough without also having to weather a near-constant slew of overt and coded racism from his white peers.

Award-winning comedy Dreaming Whilst Black, which began its life as a web series before making its BBC debut last year, has been given a full-season order.

"When we made the web series we wanted to be 'di bes ting pon di intanet'," said Salmon, who also co-created and wrote the original web series and pilot, which earned him the 2022 BAFTA for emerging talent.

"With all the support we now have, we want to make 'di bes ting pon BBC TV,' pun intended."

The six-episode season is a co-production between BBC Comedy, A24 (Hereditary, Ladybird, Moonlight) and Big Deal Films (Coconut, Holier Than Thou, Sparklers).

Head of comedy at the BBC Tanya Qureshi said: "We are sure it won't come as a surprise that BBC Comedy wanted to take this wonderful project to series. Its success and recognition speaks for itself.

"It is a testament to the work that Big Deal Films and co-writers Adjani and Ali have done that it has attracted such a strong partner in A24. We can't wait to bring the series to UK audiences later next year."

Co-executive producer Dhanny Joshi, of Big Deal Films, added: "We are thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Kwabena's story in creative collaboration with A24, BBC Comedy and the rest of our incredible cast, writers and crew.

"The response we've received from audiences who continue to discover the Dreaming Whilst Black pilot is one of the most deeply rewarding experiences we've shared. To hear viewers express how the show made them 'feel seen' has been inspirational, and we're so grateful to the team at BBC Comedy and A24 for making the series a reality."

